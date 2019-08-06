AUG. 5 to AUG. 6
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Brock Alexander Hampton, 23: Motion to adjudicate guilt/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Terry Ray Boles, 56: Sex offenders duty to register, life/annually.
Lakeisha Louise Dennis, 32: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (two counts).
Alan Dale Davis, 39: County court commit/bail jumping and failure to appear, county court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
