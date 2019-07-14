A young Paris couple ordered Moroccan chicken tamales, a couple of ears of street corn and bottled Coke and sat at one of the tables at Street Eats, 125 Lamar Ave.
“This is the best food ever,” expectant mother Hillary Cawthon said Friday afternoon as she and her husband, Adam Cawthon, began eating. “I began picking up food from their food truck at the Farmers Market about two years ago; but now I can get my fix three days a week.”
The couple shared a table with another diner as the newly opened shop became quite busy with customers constantly strolling in to sample the cuisine entepreneur Audie Earley and his wife, Tonya Earley, introduced to Paris from a food truck three years ago.
“This food is quite the draw as everyone likes something new and tangy,” Hillary Cawthon said.
Engrossed in conversation with the couple’s new found friend, Adam Cawthon said he is excited to see casual dining venues opening in downtown Paris.
“It’s bringing downtown to life again,” Cawthon said, adding he didn’t think such businesses would have been successful 10 years ago in his hometown. “Times are changing and our generation enjoys a relaxed social atmosphere.”
Before the couple left, each ordered gelato, a low-fat Italian ice cream made fresh with ingredients processed in house with specialized equipment to give it the proper texture and taste.
“Everything we serve is made fresh,” Audie Early said. “And, everything we have comes from recipes we have developed to offer customers different street foods from around the world.”
Early said his gourmet tamales have become quite the hit.
These are not your typical pork with red sauce or chicken with green sauce tamales,” Early said. “We see our tamales as an opportunity to introduce flavors from around the world.”
There’s the Hatch Chili Tamale from the American Southwest, a Carolina Pork Rib Tamale inspired by mustard based sauces from South Carolina, a Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tamale and the quite popular Moroccan Chicken Tamale, made with fresh roasted chicken, green olives, citrus, dried fruit and a special homemade sauce.
Street Eats is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The food truck is available for special occasions, and on Saturdays is at the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market, 400 1st St. S.W.
