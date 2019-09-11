Police charge Paris man with felony DWI
Paris police arrested Christopher Joe Lassetter, 40, of Paris, in the 2300 block of North Main Street at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Officers responded to a reckless driver and located the vehicle in a parking lot. Lassetter was found asleep behind the steering wheel with the vehicle still in drive. Believing he was intoxicated, police took him into custody.
It was later found Lassetter has had at least three convictions for driving while intoxicated in the past, so the current charge was enhanced to a felony.
Lassetter was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online jail records.
Paris police respond to shots fired report
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of W. Shiloh Street, where they were unable to find anyone inside the home.
Officers called the owner, who allowed them inside where they found several juveniles. All denied firing a pistol that was found hidden inside the residence.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating business, home burglaries
Paris police responded to a burglary of a business in the 5000 block of SE Loop 286 at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that someone had cut a lock of a roll up door and made entry.
The investigation continues.
Later Tuesday, at 2:23 p.m., police responded to a home burglary in the 1000 block of 5th Street SE. It was reported that someone forced the back door open and stole three handguns and some cash.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.