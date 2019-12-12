Barbara McCollum Kyle, 81, passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019.
Services will be held at Fry & Gibbs on FrIday, Dec. 13, 2019, for a 10 a.m. service, with family and friends immediately following.
Barbara was born on May 8, 1938, in Paris, Texas to J.B. and Trudie Golden McCollum.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1956, then Paris Junior College.
In 1959, she married Ronald Kyle, her high school sweetheart and life-long, favorite dance partner. They had been married 59-years when he passed away in 2018.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and husband. Also preceded by her dearly loved brothers, Bill McCollum and Joe McCollum.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kelli Thrasher and husband, David; and son, Kirk Kyle and wife, Patty. Grandchildren include, Meredith and Anna Grace Thrasher, Kaleb Kyle, Mary Kathryn Cigainero and husband, Allen and Luke Kyle. But hands down, Barbara’s eyes lit up the brightest when spending time with her only great-grandchild, Harper Grace Cigainero,
16-months. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Wanda McCollum and Gwen McCollum Player.
Barbara stood nearly 5 ft tall and weighed nearly 100 lbs. Growing up, she was adored by her two older brothers, parents and two sets of aunts and uncles, with whom had no children of their own. Growing up in this abundance of love made Barbara a natural in seeing the world through enhanced lens … and with this enhanced input, so was her output. She was a light presence … easy-going and good-humored. Her daughter said she was funny while her son described her as kind, graceful and elegant. And Ronald had said she practiced with the patience of Job.
Barbara considered herself blessed and her relationships her greatest treasures. She had worked in the banking business for several years, but her work as the Director of Volunteers at McCuistion Regional Medical Center was found to be most meaningful, and it had come with a host of new friends-to-be. In 2001, after having a, somewhat expected, “McCollum heart attack”, she chose to retire.
Barbara had been a member of First Baptist Church since 1959 and worked in the nursery taking care of newborns for 15-20 years. She was a member of C’est La Vie and had a passion for Bridge, playing in three different groups at one time. Her Friday lunch bunch had met for 20 plus years and consisted of friends of over 60-years.
Barbara loved Ronald and she was most proud of the children and grandchildren they shared … as well as her companion, a pekapoo named Carlee.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Downtown Food Pantry, 124 West Cherry Street, Paris, Texas 75460 or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Kyle family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
