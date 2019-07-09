JUNE 8 to JUNE 9
Theresa Williams, 54: County court commit/evading arrest/detention.
Public record requests by Georgetown Law's Center on Privacy and Technology have revealed the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have used facial recognition technology to scan state driver's license databases, including photos of legal residents and citizens, without their consent. Investigators say it's a routine investigative tool to "preserve our security." Opponents, including U.S. House Republicans and Democrats, criticize the move, saying it's a violation of citizens' right to privacy. Should government agencies continue to use facial recognition technology on driver's license photos without drivers' consent?
