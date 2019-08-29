Hatch chiles have been hauled from their origins in New Mexico and are waiting to be roasted this Saturday at the fifth annual Hatch Chile Fest.
Last year’s event brought in more than 1,000 visitors to the Market Square Downtown Farmer’s Market, according to Cheri Bedford with the City of Paris.
“There will be four roasters fired up and will be placed at the Farmers Market in the front by 1st Street. Ron Preusse will have three roasters, and Harold Cook will have one,” Bedford said.
The fest started with Preusse, she said.
“Ron Preusse had been to Hatch Chile fest in New Mexico and wanted to bring the experience and flavor of roasted chiles to Paris,” Bedford said. “He approached me about the event five years ago and with the help of several vendors made it happen. We found out quickly how much everyone loved the event, and could see it was only going to grow.”
Preusse has been dedicated to making the event happen every year, Bedford said, and makes the trip “to be sure our event has the freshest chiles ready to sell to our patrons.”
Bedford said people look forward to it every year. This year, the mariachi band will be back to entertain patrons, one stall will be selling hatch sliders, T-shirts will be available and there will be games for children.
“This is more than an event, it is an experience for all ages,” Bedford said. “Mariachi’s are impressive to watch and hear. The distinct sound of the roasters, the aroma of the chiles roasting, the workers preparing and bagging chiles for the crowds.
“Oh, and the flavor. Delicioso!”
The fest takes place Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Market Square on 1st Street.
