At 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police were called to the 300 block of N. Collegiate Drive in reference to a disturbance. It was reported that 40-year-old Devolh Dwayne Scales had assaulted his 36-year-old girlfriend by choking her to the point that she lost consciousness.
Scales was arrested and charged with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online jail records.
Wednesday burglaries under investigation
At 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police responded to a burglary in the 10 block of W. Oak St., where it was reported that someone had removed the lock off of the roll-up door to the storage unit and had stolen a gun, a gun safe, two metal detectors and a personal papers safe.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
Paris police also were called to a home burglary in the 4500 block of Thomas Dr at 7:40 p.m.. It was reported that the homeowner was away and the neighbor found that someone had kicked the back door open to gain access.
The only thing that was reported missing was a 32-inch television. The burglary is under investigation, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
