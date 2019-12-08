Good morning, Red River Valley!
Saturday turned out to be quiet a beautiful day for Northeast Texas, and we might be in store for another one. As a low moves through our southwest a few hours after sunrise, winds from the south will pick up. Throughout the day, we'll have increasing clouds as the high climbs to about 67. Expect sustained wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25, the National Weather Service says.
Clouds will stick around tonight, helping us to retain some of that daytime heating. South winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20. The low is expected to fall only to around 57.
That will give us a fairly warm to start for a breezy and cloudy Monday. The high is expected to reach 69 and a 20% chance for rain enters the picture after noon. Rain becomes likely Monday night, a 60% chance mainly after midnight, as the next cold front pushes through after sunset. The low will fall to a chilly 36, and winds from the north around 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, will make it feel even colder.
Monday night's rain is expected to linger into Tuesday in some areas, but it will taper off as low pressure again moves out of the region. Tuesday's high will be near 46.
In the meantime, hold onto your hat if you're headed outside, but otherwise enjoy your Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.