Mary Lou Mantooth, 75, of Deport, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fr & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Speir officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
She was born in Bogata, Texas, on Dec, 9, 1944, to Grover and Willie Mae Westbrook Speir.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Landers, Carol Ladd and husband, TL, and Pamela Lively and husband, James; grandchildren, Angie Gardner, Amber Gardner, Jason Gardner, Kirt Wear, Kailee Wear, Hunter Landers, Briggette White and Brooklynn Ladd; great-grandchildren, Taden Joplin, Tyler Joplin, Acelynn Priest, Amelia Landers, Jaycee Gardner, Callihan Landers and Rowan White; brothers, Sam Speir and wife, Sharon, Charles Speir and Andy Speir and wife, Paula; and sister, Jan Hurst.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Felton Mantooth; sisters, Evanda Speir; and brother, James Speir.
Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Speir, Mike Speir, Brandon Brand, Matt Speir, Keith Hurst, Luke Speir and Brody Evans.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mantooth family at fry-gibbs.com.
