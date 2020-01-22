Homelessness is here: Local coalition plans April summit to provide info, find answers

Allan Hubbard told a Kiwanis Club audience Tuesday he was shocked to learn of the homeless problem in Paris after his family returned here from an eight-year stay in Austin where homlessness is commonplace.
“I could not imagine the problem would be in my hometown,” Hubbard, now director of the Paris Food Pantry, said in announcing an upcoming summit on the issue. “I would never have thought we would need something like this.”
The summit planned for April 17, sponsored by Lamar County Homelessness Coalition, is to create awareness, to brainstorm solutions and to mobilize a compassionate community into action.
“We as a community have to come up with solutions,” Hubbard said. “It’s been done in other places, and Paris is just as smart if there is enough care.”
Several people from other communities will be featured at the summit to share ideas. Included are representatives from the Texas Homeless Network, the City of San Marcos Housing Task Force, the Cove Teen Center in Waco, Love and Care Ministries in Abilene and the Texas Education for Homeless Children and Youth.
In addition, Lamar County Chief Deputy Tommy Moore and Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley will talk about local intelligence and how homelessness affects criminal activity.
“We are going to get brass facts about how it is affecting us,” Hubbard said.
Local Safe-T workers will share how domestic violence connects to homelessness, which is becoming a reality for a lot of women and children as well as men, Hubbard said.
Hubbard reminded his audience about the Coalition’s Point In Time count scheduled Thursday. Although difficult because many homeless people are afraid of being identified, the count attempts to find and count the number of homeless people, defined as anyone who does not have their own address. In a previous PIT Count, volunteers counted 69 homeless people in Paris, according to an earlier news report.
As a follow-up to the April summit, the Homelessness Coalition plans another meeting to “give ways people can help,” Coalition chairperson Denise Kornegay said. “We want to raise awareness and let people know the issues, but we also want to give people something to do right away.”
More about the summit, including registration information will soon be available on the group’s Facebook page, Lamar County Homelessness Coalition. The summit will take place at the Bobby Walters Building on the Paris Junior College campus, 2400 Clarksville St.
