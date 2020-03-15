On Friday, shutdowns started at the local level in Lamar County and then, as the day progressed, it escalated to the state and then national levels.
At 1 p.m., all the local schools, public and private, announced an extension of one week to Spring Break as a proactive measure against the Coronavirus, then Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced a state of emergency for Texas and at 3 p.m., President Donald Trump announced a national emergency.
“We will defeat this threat,” Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”
The national and state measures allow extra funding for responses to the outbreak, according to the Associated Press. The U.S. declaration alone opens up $50 billion for state and local government use. In his announcement, Trump also gave the secretary of health and human services emergency powers to waive federal regulations to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.
The president also ordered a 30-day travel ban for most foreign visitors coming into the country from continental Europe, dismissed criticism that his administration has faced for the slow rollout of testing in the U.S., saying “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the problem. The White House also championed a House aid package, H.R. 6201, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi said would include sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and extra money for food programs. The House passed the bill Friday night, 363 to 40 and is now in the Senate.
On Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shared a warning with the state about price gouging in times of emergency.
“Any person or business selling goods must be aware that they are prohibited by law from engaging in price gouging if they unreasonably raise the cost of necessary supplies at any point during a declared disaster,” said Attorney General Paxton.
“My office will work aggressively to prevent disaster scams and stands ready to prosecute any price-gouger who takes advantage of those taking precautions and looking for safety and supplies.”
Price gouging carries, along with reimbursement to the victims, civil penalties up to $10,000 per violation ad up to $250,000 if the crime affects elderly consumers.
Northeast Texas
Locally, the schools were just the beginning.
The Deport Volunteer Fire Department cancelled its Saturday fundraiser, and Mayor John Mark Francis sent out an announcement that the city is monitoring for recommendations from state and county officials about the virus. The city of Cooper posted a similar announcement on its website.
Local representatives at the state and national levels also released responses to the virus, from Rep. John Ratcliffe, who included a link to the Center for Disease Control, to Rep. Gary VanDeaver, who reminded everyone that local plans will come from city and county health departments and encouraged cooperation.
“I am pleased that our local government officials are monitoring this ever-changing situation and taking necessary steps to keep everyone as safe and well as possible,” he said.
Rep. VanDeaver went on to say that he “appreciates everyone being engaged about the presence of the virus in our state and taking to heart the recommendations of our public health and safety officials to appropriately respond if someone is stricken with the virus.”
Region D Water Planning Group also announced they pushed the next meeting, scheduled for this week, back to April 21.
The Circle 10 Council for the Boy Scouts asked that parents consult with their local leaders about meetings.
Lamar County
Local officials are monitoring the situation, said Gina Prestridge, the executive director of the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21,” she said on Friday, adding that none of those were in Lamar County. “DSHS will update the state case count each day by 10 a.m. Central Time.”
Saturday morning, that count stood at 27, with the closest cases in Collin County.
Savannah Abbott, spokeswoman for Paris Regional Medical Center informed the community that the hospital has set up a Coronavirus landing page on its website at parisregionalmedical.com.
“In an effort to keep the community informed via multiple channels, we have launched a new page on our website that is dedicated to developments on coronavirus,” she said. “The COVID-19 page will be regularly updated with new information as well as prevention tips and quick links to helpful sites.”
The United Way of Lamar County plans to suspend the organization’s free income tax site, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
“Out of an abundance of caution for our volunteers, clients and the community, we are having to at least temporarily close our free tax preparation site. We sincerely apologize to all who were planning to still have their taxes prepared by our volunteers, but we feel this is the best course of action to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
Wilson noted that the free online website, myfreetaxes.com is still available for those with an internet connection.
The Salvation Army of Paris will still be providing services as usual, according to Major Frankco Higdon.
“The Salvation Army will be providing services as usual pertaining to the Coronavirus, unless the Health Department, EMS or other official request that the services be amended concerning the Coronavirus,” he said in an emailed statement.
Under the state’s declaration of an emergency, visitation to local jails is off limits to the public, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
“In the declaration, Governor Abbott ordered the temporary suspension of visitation at all local jails and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities,” the department posted to its Facebook page.
“This suspension is in effect until terminated by the governor or until the disaster declaration is lifted or expires. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office understands the value of the visitation process and will resume the normal visitation schedule as soon as the restrictions are lifted.”
In Red River County, their Sheriff’s Office clarified that “all efforts should be made to allow attorney visitation so as not to impact the court system. Attorneys should be screened prior to entry into the facility.”
DoorDash, a national delivery service that has operations in Lamar County, sent a press release announcing they have begun distributing hand sanitizer and gloves to their drivers and are testing “enhanced drop-off options” for no-contact deliveries.
Late Thursday evening, the Kiwanis Club of Paris has delayed a popular local event.
“We won’t decide on an alternate date for Pancake Days until things settle down with the virus,” President Denise Kornegay said.
“Our date could be later this spring or even in the fall. We just don’t know at this point.”
