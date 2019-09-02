Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Moreland, 65, of Reno, passed away Aug. 31, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Doug Moreland and Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Rockford Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Debbie was a true example of what a wife and mom should be. She cared for her husband and the home as a homemaker most of her married life.
Debbie was born Nov. 2, 1953, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Malcolm and Beverly Shelby. Her family moved to Detroit in 1964. Debbie graduated from Detroit High School in 1971. She married Mike Moreland on Oct. 18, 1974, building forty-four years of family and memories. They truly showed their children, grandchildren and family what love and devotion is.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Beverly Shelby; a grandson, Matthew White; an unborn grandchild; and her grandparents, along with numerous aunts, uncles and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Amy White and husband Kenneth of Powderly and Jimmy Moreland and wife Brittany of Powderly; grandchildren, Makinley Moreland, Katelyn White, Blake White and Kamber Urquhart; a brother, Billy Shelby and wife Terrie of Detroit; a sister, Gale Roberson of Arlington; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends that loved her.
Special thanks to Rachel Wood with Platinum Hospice Care and neighbors, Manuel and Tammy Kilpatrick.
Casket bearers will be: Billy Shelby, Kenneth White, Blake White, Cleave Pierce, Bob Ball and Manuel Kilpatrick.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
