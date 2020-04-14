In this time of national shutdown when most of us are restricted to our homes, we spend a lot of time watching TV. And we see the president, vice president, Dr. Debrah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others tell us about the heroes working in the hospitals, medical laboratories and military that are on the front lines of the war against the Covid-19. Doctors, nurses, caregivers in nursing homes, drug store personnel as well as the clerks that check us out in the grocery store are all heroes. They come to work to take care of us and face the danger to catching the dreaded virus.
But it is my opinion that we are leaving out some of the most hardworking and dedicated heroes. If these heroes were not doing their job every day, none of the people I just mentioned could do their job. These heroes are the truck drivers and delivery drivers that travel the highways and back roads of this great country.
Think about it. Without the big rig drivers and delivery drivers, we could not survive. They deliver the food to the grocery stores, the fuel for our cars, all the merchandise you see in Brookshire’s, Kroger, Walmart, Home Depot, Atwoods, Gifford’s Hardware, as well as every restaurant you have ever dined in, just to mention a few. Their rigs are on the road day and night. They even deliver the paper this is printed on.
I personally have not heard of one truck or delivery driver who has refused to deliver his load or not come to work because of fear of the coronavirus. Until recently, truck drivers were limited to no more than 11 hours of driving time in a 14-hour work day. On March 14, following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency over the pandemic, some of those regulations have been relaxed. This applies to carriers providing direct assistance hauling food, medical supplies and equipment to test and treat Covid-19 as well as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectants.
I have heard that some states have closed down rest areas on interstates in order to help halt the spread of the virus. Let’s face it, there are not many tourists on the road these days. Who is it hurting the most? Our truck drivers. Now they have to find another place to rest and refresh themselves. Thankfully the major truck stops across the country are still open 24/7 to take care of our driver heroes. This allows them to refuel, relax, have a hot shower and grab a bite to eat and a cup of coffee and get back on the road.
We need to give special thanks to the delivery drivers in every community in America. These are the men and women who deliver our daily needs. The delivery drivers for UPS, USPS, Fed-X, soft drinks and water, milk, bread, Schwan’s Food, just to name a few. I know two delivery drivers, Larry McGhee and his buddy “Brown Dog,” who get up between 2 and 3 a.m. to pick up their loads and deliver food items to schools, institutions and restaurants all over North Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.
So the next time you see a big truck or delivery van on the highway, give them a big thumbs up, or buy them a cup of coffee or maybe a meal. I think these guys and gals are heroes we can’t live without. Thank you drivers for being the unsung heroes you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.