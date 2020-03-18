When Gov. Greg Abbott waived testing requirements for this year’s STAAR exam, local superintendents, teachers and students breathed a collective sigh of relief. School officials said the move allows them to focus more attention on navigating the turbulent, uncharted waters of an extended school break amid a national health crisis.
Lamar County and neighboring school districts have been shut down since the start of spring break on March 6. During that week, U.S. cases of coronavirus infections began to rise and federal officials urged Americans to take proactive steps to stem the spread so as to not overwhelm the nation’s health care capabilities.
The county’s school superintendents decided Tuesday to keep local schools closed at least through March 27, with Clarksville ISD following suit and Honey Grove ISD going a week longer to April 3. The districts are preparing to help parents with at-home instruction so students can continue their education.
“Chisum, Detroit, North Lamar, Paris, Prairiland and Trinity Christian Academy are all committed to providing an outstanding education to our students and have set forth contingency plans to begin at-home learning while students are away from the classroom,” stated a press release after the meeting.
Each district will communicate their at-home learning plans via websites, social media outlets and local media. To continue to help students stay on track, at-home instructional packets will be distributed at all districts beginning Monday. All districts will continue to distribute meals, with times and pick-up locations listed on their respective websites. Superintendents will meet weekly to monitor the ongoing situation.
Clarksville ISD has set up an email, COVID-19@clarksvilleisd.org, specifically for COVID-19 related inquiries. It’s monitored by Superintendent Kermit Ward. And Honey Grove Superintendent Todd Morrison said officials will monitor the “very fluid situation” and will during the week of March 30 “make a decision to either extend the closure or reopen April 6.”
State officials have warned schools could be closed through the April STAAR testing window. Abbott said he would ask the federal government to waive this year’s federal standardized testing requirements, which apply to all states.
Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson said Abbott’s decision alleviated a lot of stress that resulted from the closures and it’s allowed staff to focus on preparing for remote instruction of students.
“I understand the concern of some schools wanting the testing data to gauge how their students are doing. At the beginning of the year, we started the process of developing formative assessments. We have been monitoring our students on a regular basis this school year and will continue to collect that information once school resumes,” she said.
Ward said he didn’t anticipate long-term effects on test lapsing for students in grades three through eight, but he was concerned about how the closures will affect End of Course tests high schoolers need to pass in order
to graduate.
“We still have seniors that were working hard and looking forward to taking the EOC in an attempt to gain a passing score to graduate with this year’s graduating class,” he said. “We are thinking of allowing our kids to test due to the effort they have put in preparing for it. More important, the data from those tests will prove invaluable to next year’s planning.”
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a Sunday call with school superintendents warned schools may be closed through the end of the academic year, though that’s a decision he said would be left up to local superintendents.
“Texas is one of the largest public school systems in the world. Commissioner Morath is tasked with overseeing the 5.4 million children in Texas Public and Charter Schools. I agree with the commissioner that the best decisions are to be made at the local level,” Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said.
North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart said the information local school leaders are receiving is changing frequently, but “at the end of the day the safety and health of our students and staff is at the top of our priority list.”
“In order for us to make the best decisions to continue to educate our students, North Lamar ISD is grateful for the flexibility Commissioner Morath has given to the school districts in the State of Texas,” she said.
