Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're not out of the wet woods yet, and it's about to get cold again. The first day of spring was a wet one marked by river and road flooding and severe weather that struck the state as it attempts to deal with the coronavirus situation. Today is likely to be just as wet.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The day will be cloudy and the temperature will fall to around 55 degrees as cold air rides in on north northwest winds of about 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
That air will drop the low tonight to about 39 with north winds shaving a degree or two off with wind chill. The night will be mostly cloudy, as will be Saturday as we warm up to about 60. Winds will shift to come from the east as high pressure begins to build. That won't stop storm chances, though, as Saturday night carries an 80% chance for precipitation. The low should be around 49.
"An active pattern looks to continue through at least the first half of next week. The good news is, the severe weather threat appears relatively low right now," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion. "Temperatures will be below normal through the weekend, but will quickly climb to above normal values by the middle of next week."
So, we're locked in our houses away from the weather and the virus. Find a way to make it a good Friday!
