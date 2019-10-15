Four patrol cars whip into the parking lot one by one, an ambulance close behind, as officers decked in body armor race toward the doors of College Church of Christ. Over the police radio comes faint chatter: “single shooter … unknown casualties … units on scene.”
In the incident command area, one Paris officer looks at another.
“Who’s in command?” he asks, half joking, half serious.
This time, it’s just a drill. But it’s one that reveals a real possibility, Reno Fire Chief Chad Graves said.
“We’ve been doing all this training and it’s, of course, because active shooters are unfortunately on the rise,” Graves said. “What this is meant to do is test our complete system, point out areas that need improvement, areas we can improve our response or tweak things here and there just to make it a better response, if, in fact, we ever found ourselves in this position.”
Forty-one first responders participated in the drill Monday morning, including Paris Police, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Paris EMS, Paris Fire Department, Paris Junior College Police, Department of Public Safety and more, plus scores of volunteers who served as wounded civilians.
The runthrough tested local first responders’ response time, communication skills, threat neutralization and victim evacuation, down to loading the “wounded” into ambulances and transporting them to Paris Regional Medical Center for mock treatment. Paris Police Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett was also on scene to simulate crisis communication.
The drill revealed both strengths and weaknesses, Graves said.
“Right off the bat, most of our first responders are from here, we know each other, so we have that good working relationship,” he said. “So we know each other when we get on scene. We know what each other’s capabilities are.”
Communication, however, created some difficulties.
“Communications are always going to be an issue, in any type of incident,” he said. “Anything that people deal with, communications can always be better, anytime we do anything. And that’s just practice and money.”
The lag in communication was reflected in incident command. As officers geared up to enter the building, the question “Who’s in command? Who’s in command?” was repeated multiple times. Supervisors directed first responders accordingly as more departments and vehicles arrived on scene.
“It’s a learning process for us too, learning how to stage responders and get them in there,” Garrett said. “So we’re still learning, even.”
Local first responders will also continue to drill in Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, a 40-hour course that improves response to active shooter scenarios. Once participants finish the course, they then provide a 16-hour course to their departments using ALERRT equipment and support from the offices at Texas State University and training facility in San Marcos. Many local responders participated in ALERRT training in June, which took place at Travis High School of Choice.
With continued practice and resourcing, threat response will continue to improve, Graves said.
“We gotta keep practicing, keep honing our skills,” he said. “This is not something we can train for once every five years and expect us to get once we find ourselves in that position. It’s something we need to train for regularly to help make sure we’re prepared.”
