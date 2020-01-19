This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was a call for unity, said event organizer Yulanda Reeves.
“The theme this year is ‘We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools.’ Our community is so divided; basically, we’re trying to bring everybody back together,” Reeves said.
The parade featured over 50 participants, a line of bikes, pickup trucks, cars and vans that began at Martin Luther King and 20th Street NE and proceeded down Fitzhugh, Tudor, Pine Bluff and North Main. The atmosphere was festive, with onlookers waving and cheering from the sidewalks, front porches and intersections.
Paris Police Department and Citizens on Patrol helped direct traffic and safeguard the route. Police Chief Bob Hundley led the parade in a patrol car, followed by deputy Hunter Sanders with Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Fire Department’s Engine 1. New Salem Baptist Church, New Generation Baptist and Solid Rock Baptist churches all participated, as well as several Paris Debutante Committee members.
After the parade, community members gathered for a meal at Supreme All Venue on Fitzhugh Avenue. The menu offered ribs, chicken, hot dogs, green beans, corn, pinto beans, spaghetti and cornbread. Hip hop dance group Blazin Flames
performed after lunch.
Reeves started out performing in the parade as a dancer when she was 14 years old. Now, she’s one of the primary organizers. She never thought she’d be where she is today — she was a bad kid, she said, laughing.
“I think it went great. Considering what the weather’s been like, and last year, it’s been slacking. But this year has been much better,” she said. “I think everything was good, and we had great support with the food.”
Food donations were given by the churches, TJ BBQ, Joan Mathis and the Chevy Boys. Reeves said she was so thankful for everyone who contributed and for all the churches for coming together.
Reeves also said the parade honors King’s memory and the progress he made with other activists.
“The heart behind it is knowing what Martin Luther King and all the activists fought for, knowing where they came from,” Reeves said. “We have it easy. You look at what they did; this is nothing. That’s why I tell people, ‘why is it not easy to come out and support someone who has helped you be free? Who gave you the right to vote?’”
While she was happy with the turnout, Reeves wants even more people to attend next year. She took her grandchildren and friends door to door this year, urging people to participate and get involved with the community. They passed out 400 flyers, she said.
“I love giving back. This is what I do,” she said.
