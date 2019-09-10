Fire and rescue

SEP. 9 to SEP. 10
Fire Code Violation
11:33 to 11:42 a.m., 1126 15th St. SE.
Grass/Brush Fire
11:42 to 11:54 a.m., 3400 S. Church St.
6:25 to 6:35 p.m., 1324 Margaret St.
First Responder-Paris
7:13 to 7:24 a.m., 408 GWH/PHA.
12:04 to 12:16 p.m., 2645 Ballard Drive.
12:42 to 12: 54 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:14 to 2:26 p.m., address deleted.
2:48 to 3:03 p.m., 1411 E. Price. St.
3:45 to 3:51 p.m., 1800 FR 195.
4:23 to 4:52 p.m., 120 7th St. SW.
5:22 to 5:36 p.m., 514 1st St. SW.
5:36 to 5:59 p.m., 1530 1st St. NE.
6:31 to 6:36 p.m., 1946 Culbertson st.
6:47 to 6:55 p.m., address deleted.
6:58 to 7:06 p.m., 3910 Alpine St.
8:06 to 8:18 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
4:30 to 4:36 a.m., 515 13th St. SE.
4:43 to 5:11 a.m., 730 E. Houston St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
5:32 to 5:43 p.m., FR 137/FR 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.