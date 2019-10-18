Louise Ann Johnson, 87, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. D. J. Harris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Evergreen Chapel.
Mrs. Johnson, the daughter of Carl Willis Pickard and Julia Shade Pickard was born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Oklahoma.
She was a member of Living Word Assembly of God Church.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Vernon Green and Jimmy D. Johnson; a daughter, Brenda Lee Johnson; and two grandchildren, Carlos and Kimberly.
Survivors include four children, Carolyn Sue Green, Vickie Green, James Wayne Green and Jimmy Dean Johnson and wife, Deborah; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; a host of friends, and honorary family members Shon and Amanda Liles, Jayde Boehlar and son, Cash, and Jon and Stephanie Boehlar and children.
The family would like to pass on our sincere gratitude and thanks to all at Signature Home Health and Waterford Hospice for all the care provided over the years. We would also like to give special thanks to those who gave our grandmother nothing but the best care and dignity in her last days.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.