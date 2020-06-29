The Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting 16 new Covid-19 cases between Sunday and today, bringing the total number of cases since testing began in March to 283.
The cases involve nine females ages 13, 23, 25, 29, 50, 51, 57, 73 and one of unknown age; and seven men ages 21 (two men), 22, 23, 42, 66, and 68.
The death toll remains at 13, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Of the total cases, 173 are considered recovered with 97 people still quarantined. 276 of the cases are community spread.
The breakdown of case by age and sex includes:
- 0-9: 2 males
- 10-19: 4 males, 8 female
- 20-29: 24 males, 36 females
- 30-39: 23 males, 30 females
- 40-49: 11 males, 23 females
- 50-59: 22 males, 23 females
- 60-69: 19 males, 24 females
- 70-79: 8 males, 14 females
- 80+: 6 males, 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.