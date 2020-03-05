The City of Paris Office of Historic Preservation, in partnership with Hull Historical Millworks in Fort Worth, is offering a free window repair workshop for historic property owners from 9 a.m. to noon March 14. This workshop details retaining early or original windows in historic properties.
The historic districts in Paris have a set of guidelines that ensure the character of the district is maintained. These guidelines include specific standards to follow about windows, among other architectural elements. Retaining early or original windows is important because they’re often a key character-defining feature of a property. Plus, historic windows are repairable, and often made with much higher quality materials than what is available today.
“Rotted wood doesn’t necessarily mean window death,” says Cheri Bedford, the Historic Preservation Officer in Paris. “This class is offered to assist homeowners with information they need to repair their own windows, potentially helping them save money.”
The class will take place at the City Council Chambers at 107 E. Kaufman, Paris. The class is limited to 50 participants. To sign up online, visit Paristexas.gov or call Cheri Bedford at 903-784-9293.
