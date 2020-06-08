Donald Hoffman and Donna Glover Hoffman

Funeral services for Donald Hoffman, age 80, and Donna Glover Hoffman, age 73, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove, Texas. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Bryant will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be Ralph Hoffman, Jason Hoffman, Jared Hoffman, Larry Hoffman, Sean Hoffman and Ben Scantlen. Mr. and Mrs. Hoffman will lie in state on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 for visitors to come and go.
Donald Hoffman was born on Dec. 7, 1939 to Otto and Ruby Hinkle Hoffman, of Monkstown, Texas. He served in the United States Navy for two years, and military honors will accompany Interment.
Donna Glover Hoffman was born on Jan. 31, 1947 to GW and Norma Robinson Glover, of Honey Grove, Texas.
Donald and Donna married on April 30, 1968 and spent 52 loving years together.
They are survived by their sons, Jared Hoffman and wife, Stephanie, of Hutto, Texas, Jason Hoffman and wife, Troiana, of Sulphur Spring, Texas and Larry Hoffman and wife, Teresse, of Cooper, Texas, Kevin and Karen Hoffman, of Riverby, Texas; Donald’s brother, Ralph Hoffman and wife, Brenda of Paris, Texas; and Donald’s sister, Ann Page and husband, Roy, of Bellingham, Washington; grandchildren, Sean Hoffman, Kaitlyn Scantlen and Brittany Hoffman, Bryan Hoffman; and several great-grandchildren.
