PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to upgrade and improve a portion of the Northeast Texas Trail in Red River County will begin Jan. 16.
The contractor, H.H. Howard & Sons Inc., was granted 195 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $940,000. The target date to complete this work is winter 2020, officials said.
The contractor will prepare the right-of-way, and place road base and surface material on the path constructed in an earlier project. This work will extend along 9.1 miles of the trail, beginning at CR 2113 at the Lamar-Red River county line and running eastward to .2 miles east of FM 2120 in Bagwell, Texas.
This portion of the trail will be closed while the contractor is working in that area. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades for this project on Jan. 15, officials said.
Motorists who travel roadways adjacent to the trail in this area should also remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.
