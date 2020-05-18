Paris Police arrested Laura Denise Reynolds, 38, of Paris, in the 2200 block of Cleveland Street at 10:08 a.m. Friday, as Reynolds was known to have two outstanding felony warrants charging her with credit card/debit card abuse.
The warrants stemmed from an investigation where Reynolds used a victim’s credit/debit card to make multiple purchases without the victim’s knowledge or permission. Reynolds was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning with $25,000 bond on one charge and no bond on the second, according to online records.
Woman reports assault, machete thrown
Paris police are investigating a reported disturbance in the 300 block of 3rd St. SW, where a woman reported that a man threw a machete at her during an argument. The disturbance was reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday. The woman said the man assaulted her by dragging her off the front porch and hitting her, police said. The man then fled the scene, officers were told.
Police: Vehicle was driven into a building
Paris police responding to a motor vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue at 5:17 p.m. Sunday were told someone had driven a vehicle into a building, then fled the scene. Officers found two pedestrians who said they were struck by the vehicle, but they refused medical treatment.
The driver has not been found, and police are investigating.
Police investigating burglary, theft reports
At 8:40 a.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of 16th St SE. A neighbor reported someone had entered the residence and had stolen a window air conditioner. The neighbor said they watch the property for the owner who does not live there.
And at 7:57 p.m. Friday, police were called to the first block of West Washington Street, where a 69-year-old man said he was assaulted by three people at his home. He said money was taken from his pockets.
Both incidents are under investigation, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 249 calls for service and arrested five people during the weekend.
