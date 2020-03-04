MARCH 3 to MARCH 4
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
3:01 to 5:18 a.m., 2605 W. Houston St.
First Responder-Paris
12:26 to 12:32 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
1:38 to 1:59 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
2:30 to 2:48 p.m., 124 W. cherry St.
6:41 to 6:46 p.m., 3564 Lamar Ave.
8:37 to 9:11 p.m., 310 13th St. NW.
8:55 to 9:03 p.m., 1325 36th St. NE.
10:59 to 11:35 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:23 to 10:04 a.m, 7121 FR 38 N.
Haz-Mat Incident
11:45 a.m., to 12:03 p.m., 1555 17th St. NE.
Public Service
6:57 to 7:11 a.m., 2410
Stillhouse Road.
9:54 to 10:11 a.m., 3195 NE Loop 286.
6:07 to 6:23 p.m., 510 Fairway St.
