Fire and rescue

MARCH 3 to MARCH 4

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

3:01 to 5:18 a.m., 2605 W. Houston St.

First Responder-Paris

12:26 to 12:32 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.

1:38 to 1:59 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.

2:30 to 2:48 p.m., 124 W. cherry St.

6:41 to 6:46 p.m., 3564 Lamar Ave.

8:37 to 9:11 p.m., 310 13th St. NW.

8:55 to 9:03 p.m., 1325 36th St. NE.

10:59 to 11:35 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

9:23 to 10:04 a.m, 7121 FR 38 N.

Haz-Mat Incident

11:45 a.m., to 12:03 p.m., 1555 17th St. NE.

Public Service

6:57 to 7:11 a.m., 2410

Stillhouse Road.

9:54 to 10:11 a.m., 3195 NE Loop 286.

6:07 to 6:23 p.m., 510 Fairway St.

