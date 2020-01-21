Sharon Kaye Lewis, 73, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Paris.
Services have been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating.
A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to service time, beginning at 1 p.m. A private burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Sharon was born to Dale Wilbur and Margaret Lovetta Hyatt Chick on Oct. 17, 1946, in New Mexico.
She married Harvey L. Lewis Jr. on Dec. 27, 1965, in Eastland, Texas, building nearly 50 years of family and memories before his death in 2015.
Sharon was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Childress, Texas, where she and her husband owned and operated the Montgomery Wards store for many years. She also taught preschoolers at ABC Learning Center for several years and then did private tutoring at her home, something she was quite proud of. She loved to shop, watch for cardinals and collect blue glass and nutcrackers. She was an avid Texas Rangers fan.
She loved her children and grandchildren and quit working to be able to help with the grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Ronnie Chick.
She is survived by her children, Launa McCord and husband, Joey, of Paris; sons, Harvey Lewis III and wife, Melissa, of Blossom, Brandon Lewis and wife, Mandi, of Reno; grandchildren, Kayli Lewis, Karsen Lewis, Corey Burchfield, Maci Burchfield and Raynie Lewis; two brothers, Steve Chick and wife, Theresa and Alan Chick and wife, Marla; a special brother-in-law, James Lewis; and a dear friend, Nancy Miller.
