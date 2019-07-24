Fire and rescue

JULY 23 to JULY 24
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
4:16 to 4:28 p.m., 565 25th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
12:15 to 12:38 p.m., 875 S. Collegiate Drive.
2:28 to 2:39 p.m., 215 19th St. SW.
6:20 to 6:26 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:45 to 8:04 a.m., 3561 NE
Loop 286.
1:29 to 1:33 p.m., 505 Clarksville St.
2:12 to 2:16 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
4:11 to 6:07 p.m., 4200 FR 905.
First Responder-Rural
7:41 to 7:46 a.m., 26 CR 42400.
7:42 to 7:46 a.m., 26 CR 42400.
Public Service
2:10 to 2:18 p.m., 917 Grove St.
