Chisum FFA has been on a roll thus far in 2020, bringing home multiple wins and blue ribbons as well as plans for community outreach.
Recent wins included the Fort Worth Stock Show, where Chisum FFA members Nathan Cord Crawford, of Sumner, and Kip Floyd, of Paris, each caught a calf during a scramble and each earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Hannah Ford, of Brookston, and Lannie Farris, of Paris, also caught calves and earned the same reward. The organization also has been busy showing animals at various shows across Texas, and it will be traveling to Houston and San Angelo in the near future.
Between ranking top of class and winning blue ribbons, the program could become hyper-focused on performance. But beyond bringing home awards, the department’s goal is to prepare students to succeed, director Matt Preston said.
“We want them to have gained experience and skills that equip them for success,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Whether they go on to be a teacher, a congressman, a welder, we want them to be leaders in their industries.”
The program focuses on providing opportunities for the children to learn and grow personally and professionally, Preston said. Chisum FFA is an “established and high performance chapter,” but it’s still open to anyone and everyone.
“We have a great program, and it has gotten even better,” he said. “It’s just as accessible as it has always been, and the goal has got to always be providing opportunities for kids to learn.”
In addition to spring competitions and livestock shows, the FFA chapter and agriculture department will be assisting the City of Roxton with its livestock show Feb. 29. After Chisum’s merger with Roxton ISD, the department made a point to continue the tradition, Preston said.
“It’s really important to the City of Roxton, and I know how much it means to continue that livestock show. The ag department has committed to that,” he said.
The department is also preparing for National FFA Week Feb. 22 to 29, where students will be completing a service project with other FFA chapters in Lamar County, Preston said. Students will be collecting items and donations to send to troops deployed overseas; more details will be shared in the coming weeks for ways to donate.
Preston has been on the road frequently, and his pace isn’t slowing anytime soon in light of upcoming commitments. But he enjoys it, he said.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a great option for the kids,” he said.
