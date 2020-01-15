Clayton Pilgrim made application for a place on the City of Paris May General Election Ballot. He is the first candidate to sign up for the May election, according to Paris City Clerk Janice Ellis.
He currently holds the seat of City Council District 6, and is running for re-election. He will be completing his first term in May.
There are four seats up for election this year, Districts 1, 2, 3 & 6.
