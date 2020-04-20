Chanthou Chan passed away at Medical City Dallas on April 17, 2020, at the age of 59, after a long battle with Breast Cancer.
Thou Chan is predeceased by her mother Teng Buth, of Cambodia.
Thou Chan is survived by her father, Khut Sar, of Cambodia; and loving husband, Sokhem Chan, of Paris, Texas. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Veasna Chan, of Aledo; and daughter, Victoria Chan, of Fort Worth; along with her grandchildren, Benjamin Chan and Kaylee Chan-Cother.
Thou Chan was born in Cambodia on Jan. 5, 1961, where she escaped from the Khmer Rouge communism at the age of 17, with her husband, to the refugee camps in Thailand. In the 1980s, First Baptist Church, of Paris, Texas sponsored her family to become U.S. citizens where she learned to frame pictures and later owned her own shop also known as Chantu Custom Frame, along with other local businesses she owns. She enjoyed worshiping at her church and cooking for her friends and family. Majority of her time on this earth was spent giving back to the community and helping to care for others.
Due to the current shelter in place for COVID-19, the family has decided to cremate Mrs. Chan and hold a memorial service at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. A memorial ceremony will most likely be held at First Baptist Church of Paris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chan Family at 12400 Bella Amore Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76126.
