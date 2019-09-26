Micky Lynn Thomas, of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by her family and holding on to her husband’s hand.
She was born on May 31, 1957, in Louisiana, to Charles I. and Margaret Major Hopkins.
Micky was a server at Nancy’s Café in Paris for many years. She loved people and had a very forgiving heart, she had a contagious laugh and loved to make others laugh as well. She was a collector of antiques and enjoyed fishing. Her most important job was being a devoted wife and a loving mother to her two daughters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband that she loved to her last breath, Gary Thomas, of Paris, Texas; their daughters, Cheri Brakefield and Crystal Thomas-Pierce, both of Denton, Texas; her grandchildren, Beau Scott Brakefield, Kalei Kim Brakefield, Katelynn Elizabeth Pierce, C.J. Allen Pierce and Karly Christine Pierce, all of Denton, Texas; her brother, Lester Hopkins, of Paris, Texas; her sister, Julie Hopkins, of Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Sherry Young and her husband, Don, of Mabank, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Brad and Ida Thomas; son-in-law, Gary Scott Brakefield; and her sister, Vicki H. Bombet.
A memorial service will be held in the Gene Roden Memorial Chapel at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
