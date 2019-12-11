THURSDAY
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public.
Everett Elementary School: Third-grade field trip to Maxey House.
Higgins Elementary School: First -grade visits the North Pole.
North Lamar High School:
6 p.m., NLHS and Stone Winter Choir concert, auditorium.
Parker Elementary School:
6 p.m., Winter Wonderland Walk at the Parker Track.
FRIDAY
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public.
Higgins Elementary School: Pictures with Santa, $5.
Paris High School: 6 p.m., FFA Christmas Auction, PHS Commons.
DEC. 19
Chisum ISD: Early dismissal,
1 p.m. Sixth-and seven-grade band lockin 4 p.m.
