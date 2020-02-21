North Lamar High School showcased its Career and Technical Education program Thursday night with an open house that featured the wide variety of classes offered to prepare students for 21st century jobs.
A couple hundred visitors roamed through several corridors where students demonstrated hands-on skills learned at the hands of roughly 17 instructors who teach more than 50 different classes from robotics to rocket science, computer programming to electronics, culinary arts to aeronautics and more.
“We have 750 students in high school, and more than 600 of them take classes in the CTE program,” director Wes Brown said. “We have a good, strong program and wanted to show what we have to offer to the community, our parents and especially our eighth graders coming up.”
Senior Elliana Aguilar talked about her interest in the floral design program as she worked on an arrangement at the end of a hallway.
“I don’t plan on doing it for a career, but it is a nice hobby to have,” Aguilar said. “And, if I need some extra income while going to (Paris Junior College) and Commerce, I could work at one of the florists here. We are going to be certified to become a florist.”
Down the corridor, junior Jacob Kear attracted a lot of interest at a robotics table set up with the current University Interscholastic League competitive board for Bees, Bots and Beyond competition. Students construct robots from Legos and then program them to pick up checkers, which represent bee nectar, and take them to designated spots on the board.
“It’s trial and error until we get the robot programmed like we need it,” Kear said, explaining students first learn computer languages in order to program robots. “We have several robots that do different things like one pushes checkers around and another picks up the queen bee (a dice) and delivers her to a brood.”
Around a corner, senior Hayden Brannon explained the importance of aligning rivets used in constructing airplanes, a project in an aerodynamics class.
“Rivets have to be perfectly aligned and inspected,” Brannon said as he explained the function of each tool used in building a riveted metal tool box. “Just a small screw-up could cause major issues with a plane.”
Junior Lakayla Thomas said she is taking full advantage of career and technical education classes as she demonstrated the art of making computer-assisted spirit buttons.
“I am taking graphic design, audio/video technology and culinary arts,” she said. “Graphics are fun, but I am leaning more toward the criminal field and plan to take a criminal justice class next year.”
At a refreshment table, culinary arts instructor Judy Weatherford talked about the change she has seen in career and technology classes during the past 40 years she has been teaching at North Lamar.
“We have so many programs today,” Weatherford said. “Just about anything kids can think of to do in this world today, we have a program for. I am training students in a commercial kitchen to work in the food industry, where we have the most opportunities in Lamar County.”
Classes are grouped in clusters, which include agriculture, food and natural resources; architecture and construction; arts, audio/video technology and communications; business management and administration; career development; education and training; finance; health science; hospitality and tourism; human services; information technology; manufacturing; marketing; science, technology, engineering and math; transportation, distribution and logistics; and law, public safety, corrections and security.
Brown said he was pleased with the turnout for this first CTE open house.
”I am more than pleased with the turnout tonight,” Brown said. “We are glad people came out and are appreciative of our teachers for staying late on a Thursday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.