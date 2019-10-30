Nov. 11 marks the anniversary of the end of World War I and honors United States veterans and victims of all wars. The brave men and women who have served and those currently serving will be honored at North Lamar ISD. Veterans, active military personnel, and members of the community are invited to attend any or all programs.
On Nov. 7, Aaron Parker Elementary will honor veterans at an annual Veterans Day program beginning at 10 a.m. in the gym. The keynote speaker will be Johnny Williams.
Students will honor military personnel in a pinning ceremony. Veterans and guests are invited to stay for a Thanksgiving lunch at 11 a.m. following the program. Parents and grandparents may attend the book fair in the library with their child or grandchild.
North Lamar High School and Everett Elementary will honor veterans and military personal on Nov. 11. Everett will host a breakfast at 7:45 a.m. for veterans and active members of the military followed by a program at 8:30 a.m. in the gym.
North Lamar High School Beta Club will host its annual Veterans Day program in the high school gym beginning at 9:30 a.m. Keynote speaker will be Chad Kautz.
The award-winning North Lamar High School band and choir will perform selections depicting our country’s pride and loyalty. Beta students will honor the men and women who have served or currently serving in the armed forces in a pinning ceremony. A cookie reception will follow the program. All veterans, families and those currently serving in the United States Armed Forces are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.