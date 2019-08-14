state of Paris 2
City Manager John Godwin works at his desk Feb. 5 in City Hall. Godwin has been suspended with pay from his job after declining to resign at the request of Paris City Council.

 By Lora Arnold lora.arnold@theparisnews.com

Paris City Council on Monday suspended City Manager John Godwin with pay, per the city’s charter, for reasons that are as yet unknown to the public.

“It was a hard thing to do, but I believe we acted in the best interest of our city,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said.

While the public must trust its elected officials, the sudden suspension of a top city employee without offering some sort of background does little more than stoke the fires of the rumor mill. Paris residents have already stopped reporters and called the newspaper wondering if there is some light to shed on the subject, all the while offering “something I heard.”

What is known is Godwin declined to resign the position he’s held for about seven years, indicating he would ask for a public hearing as allowed in the city’s charter.

“A public hearing is not going to be pretty,” Councilwoman Renae Stone said after the meeting. She and Councilman Derrick Hughes cast dissenting votes Monday, and both said “due diligence” was not performed in the matter. That alone suggests there’s more to the story than a council that’s unhappy with the performance of its city manager.

Navigating personnel issues is seldom easy, but sometimes the best place to be is in front of the story. When it comes to why the city’s manager is facing termination, the public deserves to know.

Klark Byrd

The Paris News Editorial Board publishes editorials on topics of local relevance every Wednesday and Sunday.

