UPDATE, 4:05 p.m.: Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley shortly after 4 p.m. identified the suspect as Daniel M. Roberts, 53, of Paris.
In an emailed statement, Hundley said the victim was identified as a 78-year-old woman. She suffered significant injuries including stab wounds, a broken leg and a skull fracture. She has been admitted to Paris Regional Medical Center, Hundley said.
"From the crime scene, it is apparent that the victim fought the suspect," Hundley said. "The suspect was arrested after jumping from a window at the residence and chased down. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released to arresting officers. He is currently being held in the city jail."
Due to investigation needs and further medical testing, no mug shot is currently available, the police chief said.
"Felony charges will include burglary for the time being, and other charges will be filed as the investigation continues," Hundley said.
An elderly woman and the person suspected of beating and stabbing her were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center this morning for treatment of injuries.
Paris police are investigating the 8 a.m. home invasion and assault of the woman in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street.
Police Chief Bob Hundley said officers arrived at the home to find the woman who had been beaten and stabbed, and the suspect was still in the residence.
"The suspect jumped through a window and was captured outside the residence by other officers," Hundley said. "The suspect had a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Both the female and the male were transported for medical treatment by Paris EMS."
The investigation is continuing, and an update will be released later this morning, Hundley said.
