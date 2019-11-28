Paris Junior College is currently conducting registration for two sessions, the three-week Winter Mini-Term and the spring 2020 semester.
The college is closed for Thanksgiving through Friday, Nov. 27-29, and will open Dec. 2. Fall semester final examinations week begins Dec. 9 and Fall Commencement will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Hunt Center.
The Winter Mini-Term starts on Dec. 16. The classes are all online and are all part of the State Academic Core Curriculum which transfer to any four-year public university in Texas.
Paris Junior College’s Winter Break will commence on Dec. 18, and the college will reopen on Jan. 2, continuing registration for the spring semester. All locations will be open Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon to register students. In addition to regular registration at all locations, special one-and-done registration days will take place at the Paris Junior College-Greenville Center on Jan. 7 and the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and in Paris from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9.
Some of the programs starting in the Spring 2020 semester include accounting; computer support technician; cybersecurity; emergency medical services; entrepreneurship; heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technology; mechatronics; medical records coding; office technology; radiology technology; surgical technology; and welding. These programs take from one to four semesters to complete, and more are available.
Late registration will take place Jan. 13, the first day of class for the spring semester. For information on registration, call Paris Junior College at 903-782-0425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.