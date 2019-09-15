Marjorie Dale King Ford, 75, of the Pinhook Community, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Pavilion of McDonald Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry, Jerry Ford and Bart Ford officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion thirty minutes prior to the service.
Mrs. Ford, the daughter of Ben Dale King and Imagene Roberson King, was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Paris.
She graduated from Delmar High School where she was the Salutatorian of her class. At Delmar she was active in choir, the Del Marchers and was a cheerleader. Marjorie went on to graduate from Paris Junior College and then receive her Bachelor’s degree in education from U.T. Arlington. She taught English and physical education, was a caretaker, seamstress, artist, interior designer and gardener but most of all she was a wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband, Henry A. Ford, whom she married on Dec. 19, 1964, building 54 years of family and memories; three children, Pamela Gene Ford Robles and husband, John, David Ward Ford and Travis Dale Ford; three sisters; Margaret King Dicken, who was her twin, Judy Ann Mashburn and Katy King Peterson; a grandson, James Hunter Hendricks; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Hendricks and Gabriel Hendricks; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Honorary bearers will be Clint Mills, Hunter Harp, Brandon Brown, Aaron Brown, James Copeland, Roger Harp, Talma Norwood, Randy Pratt and Bill King.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Valea Wilson and Jennifer Blair with Platinum Hospice for the care and attention given their loved one.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to the McDonald Cemetery Association, 5865 Farm Road 1184, Paris, TX 75460, or the charity of one’s choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
