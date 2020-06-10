Chad Douglas Dunn, 31, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was born on July 9, 1988, in Paris, Texas, to James Sr. and Stella Garrison Dunn.
A graveside service has been set for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Brackeen Cemetery with the Rev. Eugene Adams officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He is survived by his children, Melanie Dunn and Aubrey Dunn; mother, Stella Dunn; siblings, James Dunn Jr. and wife, Valarie, Brad Dunn, Regina Hippensteel and husband, Don, April Wise and family, Vanessa Lawson and husband, Clint; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Dunn Sr.; grandparents, Billy and Lorene Garrison and Ed and Louise Dunn.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Reed, Randle Pratt, Waylon Cherry, Ben Dillard, Clint Lawson, Brad Dunn, Aaron Dunn and Thomas Oringderff.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dunn family at fry-gibbs.com.
