Joyce Olean Wagner, 83, of Brookston, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Union Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled.
Mrs. Wagner, the daughter of Minor Garette Bishop and Ruth Arella Fields Bishop, was born on Aug. 7, 1936, in Lone Oak, Texas.
She volunteered countless hours at Primetime and was a member of Paris Church of God.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sarah Chappell and LaFarris Norrell.
Survivors include a daughter, Shannon Vanderslice and husband, Billy, of Brookston; two grandchildren, Jodie Nicholson and Morgan Makerney; great-grandchildren, Rylee Makerney and Trevor Makerney; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
