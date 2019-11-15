Paris Police
NOV. 14 to NOV. 15

Paris Police Department

Denies Parker Hamil, 56: Criminal trespass.

Ladarius Cassmere Pryor,27: Aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts).

Jerry Wayne Day III, 37: False drug test/falsification device.

Alexis Rebecca O’Brien, 26: Display fictitious motor vehicle registration.

North Lamar ISD Police

Tyler Lloyd Hudson, 17: Assault (Class C), resisting arrest/search/transport.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Gregory George Conrad 45: Violation of parole.

Constable Precinct 5

Aaron Brett Davenport, 30: Indecent exposure.

