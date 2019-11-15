NOV. 14 to NOV. 15
Paris Police Department
Denies Parker Hamil, 56: Criminal trespass.
Ladarius Cassmere Pryor,27: Aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts).
Jerry Wayne Day III, 37: False drug test/falsification device.
Alexis Rebecca O’Brien, 26: Display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
North Lamar ISD Police
Tyler Lloyd Hudson, 17: Assault (Class C), resisting arrest/search/transport.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Gregory George Conrad 45: Violation of parole.
Constable Precinct 5
Aaron Brett Davenport, 30: Indecent exposure.
