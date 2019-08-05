Bulletin Board

TODAY
Senior Adult Vacation Bible School: 9:30 a.m., His Place Fellowship, 925 Highway 19/24 S, across from Chisum schools. All Senior Adults are invited to join us for Singing, Bible Study, Missions Study, and much more.
TUESDAY
Baby & Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
WEDNESDAY
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
THURSDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. meeting at Denny’s, 3040 NE Loop 286 in Paris.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse, then go sing with and to the residents of Colonial Lodge and Heritage Assisted Living Homes.
Warren Teague Post 199 American Legion: 6:30 p.m. Executive Committee meeting; 7 p.m. general meeting at the Post in Deport.
FRIDAY
Library at Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. 400 1st St. SW, Paris. Maria Smith will lead To the Moon and Back, out of this world fun for ages 4 to 9.
AUG. 10
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
AUG. 13
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jane Helberg will discuss Hearts & Hands Homecare.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
AUG. 14
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.