North Lamar ISD trustees Monday night added $2 million to a community advisory committee proposal and called a $49 million bond election for May 2.
This will be the second bond effort in the past three years. Voters rejected a $44.9 million bond package in May 2017 by 85 votes.
Voters are to decide on three propositions.
Proposition 1, for $29,980,000, is to build a PK-3 grade campus on 35-acres north of the high school on property owned by the district, make improvements to Parker Elementary School, adapt Everett Elementary as a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, and demolish both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools.
Proposition 2, for $1.2 million, is to purchase 10 buses to replenish the fleet.
Proposition 3, for $17.735 million, goes toward improvements at Stone Junior High and North Lamar High School, additions to the high school band hall and district-wide technology improvements, athletic improvements call for a resurfaced track along with field improvements and synthetic turf for the football field, baseball stadium and softball stadium as well as indoor athletic facility improvements.
A week ago, a 23-member Community Advisory Committee brought an initial recommendation during a two-hour meeting that included concern about the lack of corridors at Cecil Everett Elementary to prevent the passage of traffic through classrooms; the size of the band hall addition at the high school; and some roofing and HVAC concerns at Parker Elementary and Stone Junior High.
Superintendent Kelli Stewart addressed the $2 million increase in information she presented to the board.
“There have been a few changes since the last special meeting,” Stewart said. “Parkhill Smith & Cooper (architects) took information received and made adjustments.”
Stewart mentioned air conditioning units at Parker, corridor additions at Everett, roofing and HVAC systems at Stone along with restroom renovations. In addition, architects increased the square footage of a band hall addition at the high school and included renovations to the current band area.
“Our bond council is working to make sure the propositions apply with the most recent legislative session,” Stewart said. “It is possible that technology may have to be on a separate proposition.”
Early voting for the May 2 election will be at the NLISD Administration Building beginning Monday, April 20-24 and April 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Five polling locations on May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. include Reno City Hall, Faught VFD, Direct Baptist Church, Aaron Parker Elementary and County Services Building (Old Post Office in Downtown Paris). The last day to register to vote or make a change of address effective for the May 2 election is Thursday, April 2. April 21 is the last day to apply for ballot by mail.
The district will establish a website with detailed information on the upcoming bond election. District administrators plan to host a series of meetings to educate staff, parents and community members about the proposal. Once established, residents are encouraged to follow the bond website for the most up-to-date information.
