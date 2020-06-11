Billy Ray Slayden, 78, of Roxton passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Dallas.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at 11 a.m. on Monday June 15, 2020, at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, with the Rev. Blane Brazier officiating. The family will gather at the cemetery prior to service.
Billy was born on March 29, 1942, in Roxton, a son of Eldon and Hassie Pearl Walker Slayden. He married Patsy Dean Blake on Sept. 1, 1964, in Plano. He was employed by Protex Service for over 25 years and then with Slayden Flooring for over 20 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mesquite.
His wife, Patsy Dean Slayden preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 2013. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Faye Franklin, Mary Laverne Colella, Charlene Moss, Betty Jean Slayden, Clydia Sue Slayden, McDonald (Sonny) Slayden, Charles Slayden and Jerry Slayden.
He is survived by his children, Sherie Strang and husband, Norman, Randy Slayden and wife, Aileen, Sandy Newman and husband, Lee; grandchildren, Maya Strang, Slayden Strang, Drew Slayden, Guerin Newman and Logan Newman; brother, Jimmy Slayden; sisters, Wanda Billings and Peggy Dill.
Named as honorary pallbearers are Randy Slayden, Norman Strang, Lee Newman, Brett Woodard, Cole Woodard and Troy Miller.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.