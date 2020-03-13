Adventists to host health seminar
Paris Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free, three-day Rebuild Your Health seminar on March 20-22.
“Learn how to reduce your healthcare costs,” said Dawn Wilburn with the Paris SDA Church. “Learn to reverse hypertension and diabetes and have permanent weight loss and long life.”
The seminar is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m., March 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 21 and 8 a.m. to noon on March 22. Facilitators are Adrian Solis, lifestyle coach; Jered Santana, MD; and Errol B. Bryce, MD, FACP.
A free heart healthy breakfast and lunch will served. Call 903-249-6056 to RSVP and ensure a headcount for the event or for more information.
Paris Seventh-day Adventist Church is at 1564 U.S. Highway 271 S., Paris.
Wallace Family to host annual sing event
The Wallace Family will celebrate it’s 35th year of The Wallace Family Sing at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1002 5th St. N.E.
Everyone is welcome.
