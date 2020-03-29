HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County residents are now under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “safer at home” declaration after the state’s health authority reported the county’s first Covid-19 case.
Choctaw Sheriff Terry Park in a Thursday Facebook post said a Soper school official reported one of their students was tested in Texas, and the result was positive for Covid-19. No further details about the case were released.
On Friday, Park warned residents that his office had received word from the Oklahoma State Department of Health that the order would take effect at midnight that night.
“You can drive. You can go to work without that letter thing. You can feed your cows all day long,” Park wrote. “It basically means close eatery’s to the public, but use the drive through or curb service. It only means no going to fitness centers or clubs or theaters. No roads are closing. There is no reason to panic. You can go to the store and buy groceries and gas.”
The state health department on Saturday reported 377 confirmed cases, with one case in Choctaw County. At least 15 people have died in Oklahoma, and more than 125 have been hospitalized. Officials warn the actual number of infected persons is likely much higher because testing supplies have been limited.
Stitt announced Friday that the state had received enough supplies from the federal government to conduct 10,000 tests and that those would be performed at the state health lab and Oklahoma’s two research universities. The state has conducted only 1,300 tests so far, although others have been performed at private labs.
Earlier in the week, Park implored county residents to “just stay home short of being made to go to work.”
“Use the drive through window or curb service,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook. “Time out people. Time out. I’m not talking to you as a child. Just use some common sense for none of us are bulletproof.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Friday said his office was working with federal prosecutors to combat fraud and price gouging related to the coronavirus. Hunter’s consumer protection division had received nearly 200 complaints through Friday, mostly reports of price gouging essential supplies such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and groceries.
“During times of crisis, we should all be taking action to help those in need, not exploiting our neighbors for personal financial gain,” Hunter said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
