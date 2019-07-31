Fire and rescue

JULY 30 to JULY 31
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
3:30 p.m. to 4:07 p.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
5:32 p.m. to 5:56 p.m., 3050 Aikin Drive.
First Responder - Paris
9:57 to 10:17 a.m., 870 NE Loop 286.
11:58 a.m. to 12:02 p.m., 1016 Polk St.
2:02 p.m. to 2:21 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
3:18 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., 1600 FM 195.
3:33 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., 3402 Clarksville St.
3:54 p.m. to 4:06 p.m. 211 3rd St. NE.
Vehicle crash with injury
8:46 a.m. to 10:24 a.m., 2810 Northwest Loop 286.
Hazardous material
3:42 p.m. to 4:42 p.m., 3100 Clarksville St.
