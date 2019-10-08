TODAY
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
Lamar County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., south entrance of the Santa Fe Depot, 1135 Bonham St., speaker, Robin Cole-Jett, “Ghost Towns in the Red River Valley,” membership not required to attend.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chicken Spaghetti, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m.,Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Gary Young, Lamar County district attorney activities.
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, Lewis Hall, 865 Deshong Drive, call 903-737-1397 for information or to make an appointment.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m., at Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse and then sing at Paris Healthcare and Paris Chalet Living Homes.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27: 6:30 p.m., stated meeting, dinner at 6:30 p.m., Lodge opens at 7:30 p.m., 3159 S. Church St.
SATURDAY
North Lamar FFA Family & Friends Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. start time, 4 man scramble, $400 per team, Call 903-715-4853 for information.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m., Hugo Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Herotage Way (Bypass 7- East), Hugo, speakers, Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha and Bruce McIntyre, everyone welcome, refreshments served, call 580-742-1983.
National Fossil Day: 1 to 3 p.m., Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center, 1115 Bonham St., fossil expert, fossil find and keep, crafts and children’s educational programs, refreshments served, admission free.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
