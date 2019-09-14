Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today "should be tranquil as high pressure tries to re-establish itself across the region," according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain. Although a weak front passed through areas off to our west, the mid-September sun will temper most rain chances.
Look for mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow with a high temperature of about 95 degrees. Winds will be from the east at about 5 mph, but that won't be enough to nix the humidity, so expect a heat index value of around 98 degrees. Skies should clear toward evening as the overnight low drops to 72.
Sunday will look very much like Saturday weather wise, except there is likely to be fewer clouds in the sky.
So, with a beautiful weekend to take advantage of, go out and have the best Saturday ever!
