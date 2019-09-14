Good morning, Red River Valley!

Today "should be tranquil as high pressure tries to re-establish itself across the region," according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain. Although a weak front passed through areas off to our west, the mid-September sun will temper most rain chances. 

Look for mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow with a high temperature of about 95 degrees. Winds will be from the east at about 5 mph, but that won't be enough to nix the humidity, so expect a heat index value of around 98 degrees. Skies should clear toward evening as the overnight low drops to 72. 

Sunday will look very much like Saturday weather wise, except there is likely to be fewer clouds in the sky.

So, with a beautiful weekend to take advantage of, go out and have the best Saturday ever!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.