The Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees will vote to approve a tax ordinance for $1.06835 when it meets at 6 p.m. toda at the Clarksville ISD Administration Building, 1500 W Main St.
Also on the agenda, the board will take action on a revised athletic handbook for the 2019-20 school year, as well as consider for approval updated travel guidelines.
During the superintendent’s report, the board will hear updates on current enrollment and attendance, and go over dates for upcoming events and deadlines. Also included in the report will be information regarding the Head Start program and a Farm Bureau donation.
